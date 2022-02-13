Berenberg Bank Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($93.10) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

STM stock opened at €59.60 ($68.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.05. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €56.35 ($64.77) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($83.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

