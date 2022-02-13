Berkley W R Corp Acquires 99,455 Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) by 1,012.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.32% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PICC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

