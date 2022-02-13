Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 121,016 JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.70% of JATT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
JATT opened at $9.85 on Friday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.
JATT Acquisition Profile
