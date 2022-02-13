Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 121,016 JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.70% of JATT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

JATT opened at $9.85 on Friday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

JATT Acquisition Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.