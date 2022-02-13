Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.08% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

CPUH stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH).

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.