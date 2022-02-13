Berkley W R Corp Grows Stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

