Berkley W R Corp Takes $973,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.46% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,063,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1,681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 210,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 198,808 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,389,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $2,421,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of FRSG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.