BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

