Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Biocept has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.38.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biocept by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

