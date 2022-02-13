Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKL remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.54. Bionik Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 190.99% and a negative net margin of 759.08%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

