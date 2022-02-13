Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is SoftVest Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SoftVest Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 7.3% of SoftVest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SoftVest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.