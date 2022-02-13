BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $112.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

BL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $143.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in BlackLine by 11.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

