BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 20.82 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 19.23 and a 52 week high of 30.90.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

