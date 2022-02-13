BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of Gritstone bio worth $34,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 40.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 22.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

GRTS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

