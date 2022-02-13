BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.43% of PLBY Group worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,411,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $8,299,000.

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

