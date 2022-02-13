BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 5,304.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,820 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of Flywire worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $165,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $323,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

