BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.18% of Daktronics worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Daktronics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAKT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.