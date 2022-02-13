BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of CEL-SCI worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVM opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

