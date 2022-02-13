BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2,739.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $104.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76.

