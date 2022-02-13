BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of Berry worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

