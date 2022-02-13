BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.