BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BKT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
