BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 169,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

