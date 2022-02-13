BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 169,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
