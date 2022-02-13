Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BTT opened at $24.78 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

