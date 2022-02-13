BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

