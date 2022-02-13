BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

