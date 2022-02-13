BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
