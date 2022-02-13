BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BBN opened at $22.52 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

