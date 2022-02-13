BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of BBN opened at $22.52 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
