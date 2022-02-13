Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Up 2,883.3% in January

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 2,883.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.40.

