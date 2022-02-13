B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 540 ($7.30).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BME. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.13) to GBX 685 ($9.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.78) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.28).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 571.40 ($7.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.38. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 848.53 ($11.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.91), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($316,430,020.28).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

