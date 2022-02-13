BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

EPA BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.68. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

