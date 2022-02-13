Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Update

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. Boiron has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Boiron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

