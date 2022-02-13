BOK Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

