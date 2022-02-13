Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$39.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

