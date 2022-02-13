Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $236.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.