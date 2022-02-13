Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 526.7% in January

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 526.7% from the January 15th total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

BAK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 421,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,460. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth $1,287,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

