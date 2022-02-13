Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.58).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

