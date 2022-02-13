Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.94% of Bridgetown worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 1,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 1,642,593 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,133,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 84,295 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 576,136 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 998,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

