Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Shares Bought by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC increased its stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Bright Health Group comprises about 1.8% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,147,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,230,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,376,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

