British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.69.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

