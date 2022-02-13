British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.69.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

