Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 8,202,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.