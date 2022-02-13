Brokerages Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 220,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,632. Expensify has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.