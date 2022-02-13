Brokerages Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000.
Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 220,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,632. Expensify has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49.
About Expensify
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
