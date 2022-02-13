Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $193.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.
HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.
Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. 2,079,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
