Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $193.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. 2,079,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

