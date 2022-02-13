Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE IR traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

