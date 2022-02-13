Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,527. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $88,799. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

