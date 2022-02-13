Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 1,974,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

