Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 291,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000.

QSR stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.