Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 291,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000.

QSR stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.