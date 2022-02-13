Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 23,761,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,814. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

