Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 298,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. 7,924,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

