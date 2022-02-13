Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

