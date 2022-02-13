Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $8.61

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 179,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,552. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

