Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $17.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
A number of research firms have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of CD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 1,075,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
