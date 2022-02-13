Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $17.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of research firms have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 1,075,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.