Brokerages Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) PT at $18.33

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 274,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $768.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

